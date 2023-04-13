Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 13th April, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 13th April 2023.

The PUNCH: Nigerians imported not less than nine items worth N18.12tn from the forex ban list of the Central Bank of Nigeria between 2016 and 2022, findings by The PUNCH have shown. The CBN had categorised about 41 import items as not valid for forex, which means that the importer will not be able to get forex from the apex bank for such items.

The Nation: President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has queried the right of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, to challenge his victory. He argued that while not being a lawful member of the LP as at the time he contested on the party’s platform, he lacked the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the election.

Daily Trust: Ahead of the supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday, an atmosphere of anxiety is pervading in some of the affected states, Daily Trust reports. While some political groups have stepped up protests in some of the states, others are calling for security deployment to avert any crisis. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on April 15, conduct supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units across 185 LGAs of 24 states.

Daily Sun: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that a candidate must not secure 25 per cent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to be declared winner in a presidential election

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.