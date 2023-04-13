Nigerian Celebrity Conducted DNA, Discovered Son Is Not His – Daddy Freeze Spills (Video)

Nigerian media personality and pioneer of ‘Free the sheeple movement’, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has revealed that a Nigerian celebrity recently discovered that his child does not biologically belong to him.

The On-Air Personality made the claim during a Facebook live session on Wednesday night.

According to him, the celebrity, whose identity he refused to disclose, conducted a DNA test on his son and discovered that his wife has been cheating on him.

He slammed the lady in question for pinning her child on someone else who isn’t the child’s biological father.

The influencer expressed his disappointment over the act of some Nigerian woman who give their lover’s child to their husband.

Daddy Freeze, however, stated that he would not be disclosing the name of the public figure as he might get sued.

He noted that with time the story might be disclosed to the public.

His assertion has sent shockwaves throughout Nigeria’s entertainment industry, as fans and followers alike are speculating about the celebrity’s identity.

Watch the video below,