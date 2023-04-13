Napoli Coach Says Osimhen Will Be “100 Percent” Ready For AC Milan

The manager of Napoli, Luciano Spalletti has stressed that the club’s talisman Victor Osimhen will be “100 percent” available for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash with AC Milan.

Coach Spalletti did not have the luxury of deploying Osimhen in the first leg of the Champions League clash with AC Milan at San Siro on Wednesday night due to a thigh injury.

Just like the absence of Osimhen caused the league leaders to lose 4-0 at the hands of AC Milan in the league a week ago, his absence in Wednesday’s game gave Milan a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg in the Champions League.

Now, Napoli who are on the verge of winning the Serie A title for the first time in three decades have a chance to overturn the first league result at the Maradona stadium on Tuesday, April 18. All they need to do is beat Milan 2-0 to make it to their first Champions League semifinals in their history.

However, after losing to Milan twice without Osimhen, it has become obvious that the league table toppers can’t do much against the Milan-based team without the 24-year-old Nigerian international.

“The chances of him being available are 100 percent because the work schedule was made in that direction”, coach Spalletti told Sky in Italy after the 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan on Wednesday night.

“He was rested today and in Saturday’s match to complete the work done by the doctors, then anything can happen.”

While AC Milan coach, Stefano Pioli said: “It’s still 50-50, the result is certainly a bonus but it doesn’t change much, there’s still all to play for.

“We’re halfway up the mountain but normally the last few bends are the hardest to overcome. A hard match awaits us in Naples none of us think we’re already through.

“I am above all happy to enjoy evenings like this with our fans. The history of Milan speaks to many Champions League victories, but recent years saw our dream of getting here, so we wanted to enjoy it.

“We didn’t build out well from the back at the start, giving Napoli the chance to hurt us, but we got the first home win over Napoli in three years.”