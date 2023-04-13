Enugu Rangers Coach Insists His Team Will Finish This Season Well

Enugu Rangers are currently struggling in the 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season but the club’s head coach, Abdul Maikaba believes his team would end well this season.

Under the tutelage of coach Abdul Maikaba, Enugu Rangers are currently rated 8th out of ten teams in NPFL Group B. So far in the abridged league, the Coal City-based team have recorded 3 wins, five draws, and five defeats which left them with 14 points in 13 games.

As it stands, they are 12 massive points below first-placed Lobi Stars and three points away from the bottom-placed Dakkada.

On Sunday, April 9, Enugu Rangers registered their 5th draw of the season against Sunshine Stars at the Akure Stadium which has done little to their hopes of finishing strong this season.

The Flying Antelopes as they are fondly called have just five games to turn their fortunes around and probably finish in the top five.

In reaction to how the team has been struggling this season, the former Akwa United coach who has been the coach of the Flying Antelopes since 2021 said he and his team are working to have a better season.

“I think it was a fair result to both sides as we keep working to ensure we end the season well”, Maikaba said in a post-match press conference after Rangers’ 1-1 draw against Sunshine Stars.

“I actually came here to win but the early goal conceded demoralized the boys.

“But the determination was there in the boys which gave us the equalizer and had more opportunity to go ahead early in the second half but were missed.”

Enugu Rangers’ next NPFL game is against Niger Tornadoes at the Awka City Stadium on April 15. The match will kick off at 4 PM.