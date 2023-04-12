Police React To OAU Final Year Student Beaten To Death Over Alleged Theft

The Nigerian police have arrested two student union leaders of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, following the death of a 500-level Civil Engineering student, Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, over alleged phone theft.

Naija News earlier reported that Chizoputam was accused of stealing a phone at his hostel and was pounced on by some of the students. He was reportedly handed over to the student union leaders who tortured him to death.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Simon Bamire, following Chizoputam’s death, set up a committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the 500-level student.

The management of the school through its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed that the two students involved were handed over to the police.

Speaking about the incident, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that his men arrested two student union leaders and vowed to arrest more in connection with Chizoputam’s death.

This was just as colleagues of Chizoputam protested at the campus on Wednesday and blocked the main road with placards and sticks.

The protesters led by the president of the Faculty of Technology, one Ayanfe, asked the management to fish out all the students involved in the mob action leading to the death of their friend and also include them in the investigation panel.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Isiaka Aransi, who addressed the protesters, pleaded with them to exercise patience with school management and ensure that they do not embark on actions capable of causing crisis in the school.