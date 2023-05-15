Seun Kuti: We Haven’t Forgotten Your Silence When Igbos Were Threatened In Lagos – Peter Okoye Drags Police

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the Psquare group has dragged the Lagos Police over its silence on threats issued to Igbos during 2023 general elections.

This is coming after the singer pleaded with the Nigerian police to tamper justice with mercy as regards his colleague, Seun Kuti, who assaulted a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge.

Recall, the Lagos State Police Command had on Sunday reacted to the comment made by singer, Peter Okoye on the assault by Seun Kuti on a Nigerian police officer.

Kuti had slapped a police officer on Saturday when his vehicle was stopped on Third Mainland Bridge. The singer claimed that he assaulted the security personnel because his family was threatened.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, condemned the assault and ordered the arrest and prosecution of the Afrobeat star.

Reacting to Kuti’s predicament on Twitter, Okoye argued that the he was simply trying to protect his family.

He wrote,“When you understand what happens when a man is put in a situation to protect his family from any form of danger, our emotions get the better of us.

“I ask and plead that the #NigerianPoliceForce accept our unreserved apologies for the unfortunate outburst and tamper justice with mercy.”

In response, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin advised the artiste to do the same and face the consequence.

“Whenever you feel an unarmed lone police officer put your family in danger (God forbids it), go ahead and slap the officer.

“Do it in Nigeria and the USA where you visit often. I’m certain eminent Nigerians will bring up this argument of yours in your defence,” Hundeyin wrote.

Reacting to the Hundeyin’s comment, the singer via his Twitter page slammed the Lagos police spokesperson, after noting how quick he was to respond to his comment on Kuti’s comment, but had ignored threat against the Igbos during the elections.

He wrote; “Wow! And you were so quick to respond. Just Incase you didn’t know we haven’t forgotten how mute you were during the elections concerning the whole threat on the Igbos in lagos! We are watching and the world is also watching! We go all dey alright las las!”