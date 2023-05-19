This Is Ridiculous – Nigerian Police Announces Intention To Probe Officer Who Opened Door For Spyro

The Nigeria Police Force has announced it’s intention to probe the officer seen opening a car door for singer Spyro in a viral video.

Naija News reports that a video making the rounds on twitter had shown the moment a policeman opened a car door for Spyro during the singers visit to his former area.

The ‘Who’s your guy’ crooner explained that he decided to visit the place he lived when he had nothing to thank God for all he has done in his life.

However, the video was greeted with heavy backlash with netizens condemning the act of the armed police officer in uniform.

Reacting, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, acknowledged the video, adding that the police are intensifying efforts to fish out the police officer.

Adejobi described his action as “unprofessional and ridiculous.”

He maintained that the force would stop such deployments/attachments immediately.

“This is indeed unprofessional and ridiculous. The video will be sent to relevant offices and units to fish him out.

“We will stop some deployments or attachments asap. U can imagine him (guess an inspector of police), moving with and opening the door for him,” he wrote.

Watch the video below,