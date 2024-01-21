Report Anyone Seen With Ammunition – Police Tells Nigerians

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called on Nigerians to report individuals found in possession of live ammunition as a measure to address the issue of arms proliferation in the country.

Adejobi shared this message on his official social media account on Sunday, accompanied by a photo of live ammunition commonly referred to as “èpà” or “groundnuts” in street terminology.

Adejobi said, “These are live ammunition, called “èpà” or “groundnuts” in the street.

“They are deadly, not to be seen with anyone except security agents. Statutory security agents, no other ones.

“If you see them with any friend or civilian, please expose him or her. We need to collectively curb the proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria.”

In a recent development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has declared the successful rescue of all the individuals who were kidnapped by bandits in Bwari on January 2.

The rescue operation, conducted by a joint team comprising soldiers and the police, took place around Kajuru forest in Kaduna State at approximately 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this information in an official statement released early Sunday morning in Abuja.

Adeh said the police commissioner promised to sustain the ongoing robust security arrangements in affected areas and beyond to rid kidnappers and other criminals in the FCT.

The statement reads: “Following the relentless advancement of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Anti-Kidnapping squad in a concerted effort with troops of the Nigerian Army, on the heels of the kidnappers that struck the Zuma 1 area in the Bwari Area Council on the 2nd of January 2024, The FCT Police has rescued the victims and reunited them with their families.

“The operatives successfully rescued the Victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna State at about 11:30 pm on Saturday 20th January 2024.

“While appreciating the Inspectors General of Police IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, for the deployment of the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad, which has given an uplift to the existing security architecture of the FCT and has brewed public confidence, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, wishes to reiterate the Commands commitment to sustaining the robust security deployment made in the area and other parts of the Territory for the utmost maintenance of peace for all and sundry.

“The good people of FCT are hence encouraged to note the following emergency lines and promptly report suspicious activities; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. PCB: 09022222352.”