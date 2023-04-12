Mob Beats OAU Final Year Student To Death Over Alleged Phone Theft

A final year student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, identified as Okoli Ahize Chizoputam, has been beaten to death for alleged phone theft.

Naija News learnt that Chizoputa was severely beaten after being accused of stealing a mobile phone in Awo Hall, on Monday, April 2023, and subsequently moved to another location on the campus in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to PUNCH, the student’s health deteriorated, and was rushed to the OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, where he was confirmed dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Confirming the incident, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the management is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

He said: “A student died and the management is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. We will make our position known after investigation.”

However, the President of Great Ife Students’ Union, Folahan Olayiwola, in a statement said the deceased was assaulted by a mob at Awo Hall on Monday and was later declared dead on arrival at the OAU Teaching Hospital.

Olayiwola, who described the incident as most inhumane, said arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased are being made for consequent legal actions.

The statement read, “I regret to announce the death of a Part 5 student assaulted in a mob action at Awo Hall yesterday (Monday). The student was declared dead on arrival at the Emergency Medicine Department of OAU Teaching Hospital this (Tuesday) afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations show that the deceased was accused to have stolen a phone. While we await an official report from the law enforcement agencies, I must state that this incident is a very sad one for Great Ife Students’ Union because our union is not a union of barbarians but that of intellectuals.

“Arrests and investigations of individuals suspected to be connected with the assault of the deceased are being made for consequent legal actions. Our union does not support mob actions and justice must be served in this incident. Pending investigations of this unfortunate development, the activities of the Hall Executive Council of Awo Hall are suspended immediately.

“Mob actions are banned and not allowed on the OAU campus! I reassure Great Ife students that the union is working assiduously with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement officers to make sure that justice is meted out appropriately.”