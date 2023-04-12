Notorious Bandit Leader, Isiya Danwasa Killed In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa, and his cohorts in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that the Acting Deputy Director of the Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

He said troops of Operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army had to ambushed and neutralised the notorious bandit leader, adding that the killing of Danwasa and others followed a tip-off from a human intelligence source.

Yahaya said the intelligence revealed that the bandit leader intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.

The spokesman said items recovered from the criminals include one motorcycle, two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, quantity two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vests, and the sum of two hundred thousand naira

He said: “Subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits’ leaders to a selected ammunition collection point. Upon their arrival, troops who had laid an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandit leaders.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for their professional conduct and perfect execution of the task.

“He further charged the troops to go after all bandits and show them no mercy. Again, the GOC appealed to the general public to continue to avail the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information so as to bring banditry, kidnapping and other crimes to a lasting end.“