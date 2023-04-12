Nollywood Actor Speaks On Having S3x With Bobrisky, Cries Out Over Threat To Release S3x Tape

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yusuf Kareem, has cried out on social media over an alleged threat by controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, to release his sex tape.

Naija News reports that Yusuf made this known during an Instagram live session while recounting his loggerhead with Bobrisky.

Speaking in Yoruba, the actor stated that Bobrisky owed him a certain amount of money and also bought some food items from his shop, for which he has refused to make the necessary payment.

Although the thespian didn’t specify how Bobrisky got his sex tape, he, however, maintained he is unbothered by the tape even if Bobrisky eventually disseminates it on the internet.

When questioned about his relationship with Bobrisky, Yusuf said they are just friends and he didn’t have sex with him.

He added that the sex tape has been sent to him but would wait until Bobrisky shares it online so he could use it against him in court.

Why My ‘Colleagues’ Sleep With Producers For Roles

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has revealed that actresses who sleep with filmmakers are not that good at what they do, hence the need to compensate the filmmakers with their bodies.

According to the single mother in a recent interview, only those who are desperate for fame and do not care for progression in their career, allow themselves to be used by randy producers to satisfy their sexual urges.

When she was asked her take on the issue of sexual harrasment going on in the movie industry, she said: “It is good when an actress is talented and knows what she is doing. Many of the girls that prefer to sleep with filmmakers are not that good at what they do. They are just desperate, want to become overnight stars.

“If one is not desperate and one keeps praying to God, one will get movie roles, even if one does not sleep with filmmakers. The filmmakers will not have any option in such a case because the person is good. It is important for actresses to always work on themselves. Once they do so, they will always get jobs. I still get calls despite turning down sexual advances from producers.”