Napoli Can Beat AC Milan Without Osimhen, Napoli’s Captain Insists

The captain of Napoli, Giovanni Di Lorenzo has said the Italian team can defeat their domestic rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals round without Victor Osimhen.

Naija News has reported that the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that Osimhen would not be fit enough for the Champions League clash.

Recall that Osimhen has been sidelined due to a muscle injury since he returned from the March international break.

Before the break, the 24-year-old Nigerian international was the hottest striker in Italy as he hardly plays a game without scoring or contributing massively for the win.

In his absence, AC Milan visited Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and thrashed Napoli 4-0 in front of their home fans. However, Napoli defeated Leece 2-1 on Friday without the charismatic striker.

Hence, Di Lorenzo believes that Napoli can repeat the same feat later tonight at San Siro when they take on AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

“We know that Osimhen is a great player and he is very important to us, but we don’t depend only on one player. We have and have full confidence in the available players”, Di Lorenzo said according to Tutto Napoli.

“So we are calm from this point of view. I repeat Osimhen is important for us, but he won’t be there in this match, and therefore, we will face them with the players we have.”

All things being equal, Victor Osimhen is expected to be available for the return leg of this fixture on April 18 at Napoli’s Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.