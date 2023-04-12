APC: ‘Region That May Produce Senate President, Deputy Emerge’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the June inauguration of lawmaker-elects in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) is taking steps on zoning.

There are indications that the ruling party may zone the office of the Senate President to the South-South, while the North-West takes the Deputy Senate President.

Even though the party has not officially announced its position on the zoning of office in the 10th National Assembly, an Aso Rock source that spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the South-South zone may get the Senate President’s position.

Aspirants who have expressed their intention include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North); Sani Musa (Niger East); Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North); Jibrin Barau (Kano North); Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West); Deputy Senate leader, Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central); and Abdul- Aziz Yari (Zamfara).

There are claims that the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, might contest for the office.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno and Senator Osita Izunaso from Imo State have also expressed their intention to contest for the office of the Senate President.

Sources noted that the party would settle for competent and trusted people that will run the affairs of the National Assembly and share in the vision of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.