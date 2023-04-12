Actor Adeniyi Reacts As Mide Martins, Afeez Owo Donates Cow For Twin Birthday

Nigerian actor, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun have extended their appreciation to Nollywood couple for donating a cow for their twins birthday party to hold on April 30th

The father of two, via his Instagram on Wednesday announced the donation, saying, “Awon oni nawo gangan don add one more cow oooooo!!! Ladies and gentlemen, we have enough cows now o…. I can’t appreciate this family enough God bless you @officialafeezowo and @mydemartins … MY FAMILY AND I APPRECIATE.”

The actor said they now have four cows.

Mide Martins, who clocked a year older on Wednesday, reacted in the comment section, “We can’t wait.”

Adeniyi then said he was waiting for who would donate choice alcoholic drinks.

Moments later, he announced that actor Femi Adebayo had donated alcoholic drinks for the party.

He wrote, “15 cartoons of @kubanahwhisky and 25 cartoons of @trophylagernigeria … I am wowed sir … aside being my MAYOR … you are my BOSS … MY FAMILY AND I ARE GRATEFUL SIR !!! @femiadebayosalami God bless you sir.”