Video: Reactions As Toyin Abraham ‘Reunites’ With Ex-Husband At Mercy Aigbe’s Movie Premiere

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, got fans talking as she reunited with her ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson, at the premiere of Mercy Aigbe’s new movie, Ada Omo Daddy, in Lagos.

Naija News reports that a video making the rounds online captured the movie stars hugging each other alongside a short conversation before Toyin walked to join other colleagues.

Recall that Toyin Abraham and Adeniyi Johnson’s marriage crashed in 2019 after engaging in a legal tussle on how to dissolve the union over alleged domestic violence and infidelity.

There were also speculations that Nollywood actress, Seyi Edun, Adeniyi Johnson’s wife, wrecked his marriage with Toyin.

However, the video of their reunion at Mercy Aigbe’s premier sparked reactions online.

@busari wrote: “This is not about maturity, this life is very simple because how many years we want to use in this life self may Almighty Allah forgive our shortcomings”

@mizsholes wrote: “Awwww she hugged her ex husband. Normally toyin no like stress”

@lovethtola wrote: “Awwwwwn she hugged Niyi Johnson…I too love this woman”

@poshsandy wrote: “I love and respect this lady gan ni o. World best”

@mayowabea wrote: “Abeg Che make them slaps themselfs ni ? Love leads abeg”

@folabukola wrote: “Only worldbest fit runnam”

@shile wrote: “This is how life is meant to be”