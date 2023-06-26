Trinity Guy: He Was Simply Looking For What To Eat – Adeniyi Johnson

Famous Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has pleaded with the Nigerian Police to temper justice with mercy when dealing with the case of embattled skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy.

Naija News recalls that the Ibadan-based content creator was apprehended last week by the police and charged to court on Monday for allegedly sexualizing a minor in his viral skit video.

On Monday, the Oyo State Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, ordered the remand of the skit maker in Agodi prison over the alleged sexual exploitation of a 10-year-old minor.

Reacting to the development in a post on his Instagram page, Johnson stated that the comedian was looking for what to eat.

He urged the Nigerian police to be merciful, adding that the skit maker made a mistake.

He wrote: “Dear Nigeria police force and every other related agency, many of us agree that our brother did what is wrong and absurd.

“All I’m pleading for is to TAMPER JUSTICE WITH MERCY. Please @iamtrinityguy is a young man looking for what to eat legally but he incidentally fell on the wrong side of the law.

“Please be merciful as I know he has learnt already @nigerianpoliceforce.”