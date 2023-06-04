Nollywood Actor Who Welcomed Twins After 7 Years Recounts Painful Moments

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has recounted their painful moments while waiting for children for a period of 7 years.

Naija News recalls that the thespian on February 27, 2023, announced the birth of their twins during his 45th birthday celebration.

Speaking at their Thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 4, Adeniyi recalled how they were called several unprintable names due to their childlessness in marriage.

According to him, some people also suggested to them to seek help from herbalists, but they stood firm and believed in God who finally gave them beautiful children.

He said, “During the seven years of waiting, we were called names. several people who do not worth it were referring us to herbalists. One thing we realize if that they don’t know so many things, we stood firm and believed in God for His wonders.

“Often times after service, I will go upstairs and meet my mom asking how many more years do we have to wait on God and finally God answered us. God gave us beautiful children and I don’t know how to thank him”

You Don’t Deserve It

Meanwhile, Adeniyi Johnson, tendered an apology to his wife, Seyi Edun, after romantic photos of him and a female fan emerged online.

Naija News reports that the female fan stirred social media reactions with the loved-up photos which were accompanied by a caption indicating that something is happening between them.

In a statement shared on Monday evening, Adeniyi Johnson noted that the lady in the viral photos and videos is an overzealous fan who was excited to meet him and demanded to take pictures with him.

According to him, the lady shared the photos and videos on her WhatApp status with such disgusting captions to trend or someone on her contact probably did because nothing happened between them.

Adeniyi Johnson also took the time to apologize to his wife, Seyi Edun, stating that she does not deserve such social media buzz.

He further dared the female fan to publicly set the record straight if she knows anything happening between them which is beyond the viral videos and photos.