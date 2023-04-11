Police Give Update On Mysterious Death Of Popular Ibadan-Based Cloth Vendor

The prime suspect involved in the mysterious death of popular Ibadan-based Instagram cloth vendor, Adeshina Olayinka, also known as Khadi, is currently in police custody.

Naija News reported that the deceased was found dead at Wetland Hotel, Akobo, area of Oyo state, on Thursday night, April 6, 2023.

Unconfirmed reports claim Khadi had lodged in the hotel with an unidentified man and was later found dead in the hotel room by the receptionist.

According to PUNCH, the suspect whose name was withheld, voluntarily presented himself to the police at Akobo Police Division having heard that his attention was needed by the police over Olayinka’s death and was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

A staff member of the hotel in an interview with the aforementioned publication, said Khadi was still breathing at the time they contacted the police but died before getting to the hospital.

The staff said, “We wouldn’t have known until 12noon check out time if not for the power bank she borrowed from one of the receptionists. When we discovered that she was still breathing, we quickly called policemen at Akobo Police Station but unfortunately, she died before getting to the hospital.

“We called the suspect to inform him about the incident. He rushed down to the hotel to present himself to the police.

“He has been arrested and the case has been transferred to the SCID. He is one of our customers here. ”

The hotel management, in a press statement, said they are cooperating with the police in the investigation, to determine the cause of death.

The management said, “One of our guests passed away while staying with us. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation into this matter, and we assure you that we are doing everything we can to assist the police in their efforts to determine the cause of death”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, also confirmed the arrest, stating the investigation is still in progress.

He said, “Investigation is in progress. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”