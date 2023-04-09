Police React To Death Of Popular Ibadan-Based Influencer Found In Hotel

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a popular Ibadan-based fashion vendor and social media influencer, Adeshina Olayinka better known as Khadi.

Naija News learnt that the deceased was found dead in a hotel in the Akobo area of the state, on Thursday night, April 6, 2023.

Unconfirmed reports claim Khadi had lodged in the hotel with a yet-to-be-identified man and was later found dead in the hotel room by the receptionist.

Speaking with LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adewale Osifeso, said an investigation has commenced into the incident and details will be made public as soon as possible.

Police Arrests Kuje Prison Break Escapee

In other news, the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest of Salisu Buhari, one of the criminals that escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the July 2022 prison break.

The inmate was reportedly arrested with his friend Zubairu Ali after they allegedly snatched a motorcycle in the Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Buhari’s arrest was confirmed in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Namsel who spoke in Lafia, the state capital on Sunday said: “On April 6, at about 10:00 p.m., police operatives attached to Nassarawa Division arrested the fugitive and one other for motorcycle theft.