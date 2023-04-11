Kano State Assembly Passes Emirates Bill

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Law 2019.

The bill was passed while the lawmakers were given consideration to letters and proposed bills by members and the state government.

Naija News understands that the bill underwent a series of deliberations in the Committee of the whole House before it was passed into law on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

During the session presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, the House received a letter from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, seeking the screening and confirmation of the appointment of Barrister Mahmoud Balarabe as the substantive Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The House committed the letter to the House Standing Committee on Anti-Corruption for further Legislative action.

Similarly, the House also received a letter from the Executive Governor on a draft bill for the establishment of a Rural Access Road Agency, and the letter was committed to the House for further action.

Governor Ganduje is said to have also sent another letter on the Kano State Anthem developed by the Kano State Government and Bayero University for consideration and enactment into Law as well as that of draft sectoral and systematic land titling and registration bill 2022 (1443 A.H.) for deliberations and passage into Law by the House.

The House also deliberated on a letter seeking confirmation for the approval of Balarabe Hassan Karaye as full-time commissioner in the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission and that of Kano State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency Amendment number two bill of 2922 (1444 A.H.)

The letters were committed to the relevant committees for further legislative actions, Naija News understands.

The House adjourned sitting to tomorrow, Wednesday, in a motion moved by the Majority Leader and member representing Warawa Constituency, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari, and was seconded by Hon. Sale Ahmed Marke, Member representing Dawakin Tofa Constituency.