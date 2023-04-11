Worshippers Trapped As Truck Rams Into Suleja Mosque

At least three people are trapped inside a Mosque at Suleja, Niger State after a trailer loaded with powdered milk rammed into the mosque.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened around 6 am on Tuesday when many people had left the mosque after morning prayers.

An eyewitness who spoke with Daily Trust disclosed that the trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children pray.

However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries.

At the time of filing this report, sympathizers were seen around the Mosque with the trailer blocking part of the Biba Road close to the popular Babangida Market.

The trailer reportedly fell down while trying to negotiate a narrow part of the road blocked by a heap of sand being used for the construction of new shops.

A resident who spoke on the incident, Baba Maiunguwa said three people had been taken to Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

He said, “The accident happened after Subh (early morning prayer). Three people have been taken away to the hospital including a child. Alhamdulillah, there was no death.

“We are lucky that, people have left the Mosque after the prayer. It would have been bad because the Mosque was filled up during the prayers”.

See the pictures below: