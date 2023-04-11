Davido Opens Up On Presidential Candidate He Supported During 2023 Election

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has disclosed he didn’t support any candidate in the just concluded presidential election.

Naija News reports that the ‘If’ crooner made this known during an interview with the British television station, Channel 4 News, in London.

When questioned on which presidential candidate he supported during the election, the singer laughed over the question saying he supported himself.

He said: “Myself, I’m a leader myself”

Speaking on the release of his fourth studio album ‘Timeless’ Davido said it is a tough time for Nigerians, notwithstanding, he is glad that the album was well accepted by many people.

According to him, the album was also a relief from the tough times he was having personally and politically, stressing that everyone knows he has always been vocal about politics.

He said, “Definitely [the album has been a relief]. It’s very evident to see, the elections were tough. It was a tough period for Nigerians, for all of us.

“I’m happy that I dropped the album and it was accepted. I know that people are still going through a lot in the country and everybody knows that even in the past, I’ve been vocal about politics.”

When asked about his opinion on Afrobeats singers who shy away from talking about politics, Davido said he does not blame them because everyone has their personal views.

He noted that for those who don’t talk about politics, it’s obvious where they stand, adding he will always pray for the future of Nigeria, peace and transparency in government, and better leaders.