APC Suspends Chairman In Ondo Over Abuse Of Power

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in Isaipen Ward 8 in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Olayode Omorayewa has been suspended.

This is as the party’s Executive Committee on Tuesday announced his suspension over an alleged issue of abuse of power, Naija News learnt.

Omorayewa’s suspension, which commenced on Sunday, April 9, 2023, was contained in a notice signed by 24 ward excos and three local government excos from the ward and addressed to the Local Government chairman of the party.

The Owo APC excos who asserted that Omarayewa no longer has the ability to move the party forward said they had lost confidence in him.

The Financial Secretary, Mr Joseph Oladipo moved the motion for the loss of confidence and was seconded by the representative of Special persons in the exco, Mr Oke Abiodun.

The suspension notice as gathered from The Nations read, ”The Executive Committee of Isaipen Ward 8 in Owo, Owo Local Government met today to deliberate on some developments which are inimical to the interest and growth of our party. These developments which are capable of derailing the party from attaining its lofty objective and becoming the dominant party in Owo Local Government and the entire state had remained a matter of concern to all stakeholders.

“The exco at its meeting of today deliberated on its performance during the recently concluded Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly Elections. The meeting also reviews the estranged relationship between the Ward Chairman and other exco members, the inter-relationship between the Ward Chairman and party leaders in Isaipen and other ward Chairmen and Unit Heads.

“After extensive deliberations, it was unanimously agreed that the ward Chairman is not providing the required leadership and his attitude is creating disharmony across the board within the party. His continued retention as Ward Chairman and suitability have to be reviewed in the overall interest of the party.”