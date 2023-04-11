APC Members Calling For Christain Senate President Are Hypocrites – Bwala

The Spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has said Christians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) demanding that the Senate President must be a Christian are hypocrites.

In a series of tweets via his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Bwala said it is shocking that Christians in APC who said the Muslim-Muslim ticket didn’t matter during the presidential campaign are now calling for a Christian Senate President.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that if religion didn’t matter during the presidential campaign, it doesn’t matter now in the Senate Presidency campaign.

Bwala said it was convenient for the APC to sacrifice northern minority Christians on a platter of convenience, but it is now an Islamic agenda if a Christian does not emerge as a senate president.

He wrote: “It is so shocking that my Christian brothers in APC who said Muslim Muslim ticket didn’t matter then are now saying senate president must be a Christian. Textbook definition of HYPOCRISY. If it didn’t matter then, it doesn’t matter now.

“It was convenient for them then to sacrifice northern minority Christians on a platter of convenience. But it is now an Islamic agenda if a Christian does not emerge as a senate president. What makes you think your Christianity is more original than that of a minority Christian.

“It appears the music of equity, fairness, and Justice is sweet in your mouth, it is equity, fairness, and Justice for the senate president to emerge from the North West because they are not only missing in the power equation, but they helped in the rigged election of BAT.

“In any case, since the foundation (MM ticket) is faulty, the structure of the foundation does not matter. Mutatis mutandis

“All of them campaigning for the position from the south were the same persons who said religion didn’t matter. Now the only campaign slogan in their mouth is religion. Then, they said it was about winning formulae, okay, now we are saying it is about governing formulae.”