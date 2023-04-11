APC Chieftains Responsible For All Negative Things Said Against Tinubu By Opposition – Shehu Sani

Chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been blamed for all the bad things being said about the president-elect, Bola Tinubu by the opposition.

This is as a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has come out to claim that chieftains of the APC are responsible for any bad thing being said about Tinubu after the February 25 presidential and national assembly polls.

Naija News understands that the former lawmaker, took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to assert that every bad thing that has been said about Tinubu from the camp of the opposition emanated from within the APC.

According to him, APC chieftains were responsible for all the bad things said about the president-elect because, during the party’s primaries, they brought everything up to stop him from winning the primaries.

Sani in his Twitter post on Tuesday noted that whatever is said by the opposition after the February 25 presidential election was first dug out in an attempt to stop Tinubu from winning the primaries.

He wrote: “Any negative things said about the President-elect were first happily dug out and toxically spread by the elites & Chieftains of his party, in their attempts to stop him from winning the primaries. Whatever the opposition are saying today came from the tongue of the ruling party.”