Abia: LP’s Alex Otti Names Arunma Oteh, Others In Transition Council Team

The Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti has announced members of his transition council ahead of the May 29 swearing-in date.

Otti in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital appointed a Partner and COO, KPMG, Victor Onyenkpa as the chairman of the council.

The council will be co-chaired by Ifueko Okauru, a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Also included in the list is the former Director-General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, former Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank, and currently a Director at FSD Africa, Arunma Oteh.

Other notable members are Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone and Mr Uche Orji, the immediate past CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Also in the Council are Mr Victor Okoronkwo, Group Managing Director (GMD) of Aiteo Oil and Gas; Mr Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport Company; and Ide John Udeagbala, an Aba-based business mogul.

According to Otti in the statement, the Transition Council would help to articulate a policy document that would forge a direction and developmental agenda for Abia, in line with his vision for the state.

The Council would be inaugurated on Friday by the Governor-Elect in Aba.