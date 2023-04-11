10th NASS: APC Governors To Meet Tinubu To Decide On Zoning

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday charged the party’s leadership to take steps on zoning the office of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Sources that spoke on the compelling issue with The Nation disclosed that the governors have called for a meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC is expected to be in the meeting to take a decision on the choice of the presiding officers.

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) last week met in Abuja to deliberate on the huge number of aspirants contesting for positions in the National Assembly.

Lawmakers elected into the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated in June.

Sources further stated that the ruling party governors are mindful of religion as a crucial factor in choosing the leadership of the National Assembly.

The President-elect is a Muslim from the Southwest while the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima is a Muslim from the Northeast.

A source said: “Many APC governors are sensitive to the geo-political and religious make-up of the country. It appears that they may favour the zoning of the Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker to the Southsouth, Southeast and Northcentral. This means that if the Senate President comes from either the Southsouth or Southeast, the Speaker will then come from the Northcentral.

“Other principal positions will be zoned to the appropriate regions as well. But these suggestions, which are still within the Progressives Governors’ Forum, are subjected to debate and ratification by the tripartite meeting.”