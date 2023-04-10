Tonto Dikeh Hints At Finding Love Again, After Messy Breakup With Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has hinted at finding love again in a new post shared on Instagram.

Naija News reports that this comes barely a year after her messy breakup with Delta State politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

Recall that the thespian in a recent TikTok video via Instagram recounted how she successfully avoided falling in love on a date.

However, it appears the single mother has rekindled her love life, as she took to her Instagram page to share a breathtaking photo of herself rocking a white dress and beaming with smiles.

Tonto Dikeh excitedly revealed that she was going out on a date in her caption, she wrote: “Date Night.”

Reason I Feel No Pity For Blessing CEO – Tonto Dikeh

In related news, Tonto Dikeh, has rejoiced over the travails of self-proclaimed therapist and relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, known as Blessing CEO.

Naija News reports that Blessing CEO was arrested on Thursday due to her involvement in Lagos celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, known as IVD, and his late wife, Bimbo Ogbonna’s case.

She was arraigned on a six-count charge of alleged cyberbullying, libel, and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

The mother of two was later granted N10 million bail on Tuesday in the absence of opposition, with two sureties in like sum.

Reacting to the development in a post on her social media handle, Tonto insisted that Okoro’s situation serves her right considering that she berated a dead woman, Bimbo.