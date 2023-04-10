Tinubu Congratulates Adesanya On Winning UFC 287 Middleweight Title

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has hailed Nigerian-born Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Israel Adesanya on regaining the UFC 287 middleweight title.

Naija News reported that Adesanya viciously knocked out his opponent, Alex Pereira, and regained the UFC 287 middleweight title at the event held in Miami, United States of America.

The UFC Middleweight fight scoreboard showed that Pereira got 7 – 2 – 0 points against Adesanya who went home with 24 – 2 – 0 points after the Saturday night fight.

It could be recalled that Adesanya had made the first move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Tinubu said Adesanya never stopped believing in himself on reclaiming the UFC Middleweight Title.

The President-elect also stated that Nigerians did not stop believing in him and for making the country proud.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Isreal Adesanya @stylebender on reclaiming the UFC Middleweight Title. He never stopped believing in himself and we did not stop believing in him. #NaijaProud”