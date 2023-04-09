Israel Adesanya Defeats Pereira, Wins UFC 287 Middleweight Title

Former United States President, Donald Trump and former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, and more notable faces were all present as Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter, Israel Adesanya regained the UFC 287 middleweight title from Alex Pereira.

The UFC Middleweight fight scoreboard showed that Pereira got 7 – 2 – 0 points against Adesanya who went home with 24 – 2 – 0 points after the Saturday night fight.

Naija News understands that Pereira outpointed Adesanya first and knocked him out across two kickboxing bouts before the pair transitioned to MMA.

It could be recalled that Adesanya had made the first move, going on to reign as a dominant UFC champion until he lost his belt to Pereira in their first MMA meeting, five months ago.

Brazilian Pereira, a relative newcomer to MMA, fought from behind to secure a TKO of Adesanya in the final round in November, and on Saturday night, April 8th 2023, Adesanya reclaim the UFC middleweight title at the event in Miami.