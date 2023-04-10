‘Skit Maker Shows Off Baby Bump Weeks After Rumoured Affair With Dino’

A skit maker and content creator Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has shown off her baby bump weeks after denying that she had any sexual affair with the People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign spokesman, Dino Melaye .

Naija News recalls that Ashmusy and her colleague, Nons Miraj were fingered in a triangle relationship involving Dino, after popular media personality, Nedu, recounted how he caught two popular female influencers having a threesome with his rich friend and an Abuja big boy in Transcop hotel.

In the wake of Nedu’s shocking revelation, a controversial blog had shared a collage photo of Dino Melaye, Ashmusy, and Nons which led to speculations that the blogger was referencing Nedu’s interview but the gist blog refused to share details about the photos.

However, in reaction to the allegation, Ashmusy said she was shocked over the allegation of dating Dino stating that her frivolous lifestyle is due to hard work.

She also noted that the allegation was aimed at clout chasing and drawing attention to the controversial blog that made the claims.

In a new post, the comedian shared photos of her new baby bump noting she is pregnant.

She captioned her post: “Belle don enter oooh If you have been trying to get pregnant and it’s not working due to hormonal imbalance…Go get the hormonal balance tea from @freshkitty_essentials immediately. Infact every woman needs this!”

The post has caused a stir with some fans likening it to a joke. While some hailed her for taking her influencing business seriously, others drooled over her. Some confused fans queried her to know if she is truly pregnant