Peter Obi: Lai Mohammed Must Be Prosecuted Immediately – Edwin Clark

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has demanded the immediate prosecution of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for spreading false information concerning the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The elder statesman insisted that Mohammed, in his various statement over the past eight years, had led to divisions in the country.

According to the Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Mohammed has failed in his duty of creating an atmosphere for Nigerians to live in unity.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, Clark noted that Mohammed’s activities in the Ministry of Information and Culture have been disappointing.

The statement was entitled, “LAI MOHAMMED MINISTER OF INFORMATION SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR SPREADING FAKE NEWS AGAINST THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OF LABOUR PARTY MR PETER GREGORY OBI”.

Speaking further, Clark stated that Mohammed’s recent visit to the United States of America, USA, on the issue of Interim National Government, ING, to damage the reputation of Obi’s rising profile is an effort in futility.

He argued that the Minister’s accusation was not based on on any report or information given by any state agency, but on mere propaganda targeted at destroying the reputation of an innocent citizen.