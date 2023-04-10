Our Position On Fuel Subsidy Will Be Known After May 29 – NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed that its position on the agitation concerning the removal of fuel subsidies would be known after May 29 when the new administration would have been inaugurated.

It was learnt that the NLC Vice President, Adewale Adeyanju told The Punch on Monday that the union was yet to come out with any position as regards the subsidy removal.

He revealed that the union was waiting for the Bola Tinubu-led administration to be sworn in before engaging the government on the matter.

Adeyanju submitted that “The labour union under the NLC has not come out with its position on the removal of subsidy. It is always a market for the big guy so the NLC has not come out. And the incoming administration too, they have not met with us, they have not discussed anything with us. We are still waiting for them to come in.

“They have not discussed anything with us that has to do with the removal of fuel subsidy. So there is no how I am going to comment on that, rather than we wait till when the new government is sworn in then we need to sit down with them and come out with ideas that will be good for Nigerians.”

The NLC vice president further denied that the All Progressive Congress was accusing the union of opposing the removal of subsidy.

He maintained that “I do not think APC is accusing NLC of opposing the removal, we have not met. They are only using that for their own interest because to me I don’t think Congress has made any statement either to remove it or not.

“There is no statement from the union; it is always from the politicians for them to have their way. So there is no how APC is going to accuse NLC in this matter because they won the election and they are going to meet with the NLC. So how will they be accusing NLC of not supporting the removal? We have not come out with any statement regarding the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“The continuation of subsidy is likely going to collapse the economy. You are in this country and we know what all of us are passing through. If you have a replacement, it is better for all of us. Then to continue deceiving ourselves that we are removing it today and not removing it tomorrow.

“They should stop deceiving us, let us know if we want to die, we will die at once rather than someone deceiving us that it is not going to be reduced and it will be reduced. If they remove it, it is still for the good of all Nigerians and if they don’t remove it, it will be at the other side too, but I know that we are going to pay more.”