Gov Ortom To Hold Elaborate Thanksgiving Despite Losing Senatorial Election

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has revealed plans to organize an elaborate thanksgiving, despite losing the senatorial bid.

Naija News reports that the governor made the disclosure while speaking on Easter Sunday service, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Signs and Wonders Mega Parish, Gboko Road, Makurdi.

Recall that Ortom intended to represent the North-west Senatorial District at the upper Chamber of the National Assembly but was defeated by his former aide, Titus Zam, of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) during the February 25 polls.

Unbothered about his defeat, Ortom said he would be thanking God for helping him through his eight years in office and also for losing the senatorial election.

According to the governor, he has no reason to be saddened that he failed to secure the seat and insisted that he may have lost the election, but he was not defeated.

He added that the reason he would be thanking God for losing the election is based on the scripture that says ‘a man can receive nothing except what is given to him from above’.

He said: “I will be organizing an elaborate thanksgiving to God for two things. One for helping me through the eight-year tenure of my administration as Governor and the second one for losing the election.

“Even though I’ve not been able to secure the senate seat, I have no reason to be saddened because I may have lost the election, but I’ve not been defeated.”