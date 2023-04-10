‘Daddy, Your Patriotic Fervor Is Exemplary’ – Peter Obi Hails Ayo Adebanjo On 95th Birthday

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has showered praises, on the leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on the occasion of his 95th birthday.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, who enjoyed the huge backing of Pa Adebajo during the just-concluded presidential election, described him as a ‘respected father figure’.

The former governor of Anambra State in a statement via Twitter said the Afenifere leader has remained a resounding and consistent voice in speaking for a better Nigeria.

Peter Obi further said he admires the courage of Ayo Adebanjo in condemning bad governance and flawed public policies, adding that his place in the annals of Nigeria’s history is secured.

He said, “On behalf of my family, I wish a very respected father-figure, Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Chief PA Ayo Adebanjo a very hearty happy birthday.

“Daddy, you have remained a resounding and consistent voice in preaching for a better and egalitarian Nigeria.

“I admire and respect above all, your courage in speaking up on bad governance and flawed public policies. Your patriotic fervor is exemplary.

“As you clock 95 years today, I thank God for the gift of your life to our nation and humanity. Your place in the annals of Nigeria’s history is secure.

“May God protect and bless you always with abundant health and happiness.”