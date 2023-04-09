Tolani Baj Clarifies Statement On ‘Only Broke Men Dance Aggressively In Club’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and disc jokey, Tolani Shobajo popularly known as Tolani Baj, has explained an earlier statement claiming that only financially bankrupt men “dance aggressively” in the clubs.

Naija News recalls that the reality TV star had come under heavy backlash after stating that that it turned her off when a guy dances in the club.

However, speaking on the latest episode of the BTS Reality audiovisual podcast, Tolani shed more light on her tweet.

According to her, it is okay for a man to dance in the club but shouldn’t try to be the center of attention by overdoing it.

She said, “I feel like that tweet was misinterpreted. And that’s because I was the messenger. I feel like a lot of people understood what I meant but they chose to misunderstand me.

“If you are going to go to the club, I’m not saying you shouldn’t try to dance or be cool but why are you doing like this [dancing aggressively] and being the center of attraction?

“I would rather you sit down and admire your girl, the girl you came with let her dirty grind on you or something.”

She went on to state that in a situation where the ladies choose not to do dance in the club, the men should remain cool with it and try not to steal the show.