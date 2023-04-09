‘Please Come For Me’ – Pete Edochie Involved In Paternity Scandal As Alleged Son Speaks (Video)

A Ugandan man identified as Simon, has appealed to veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, to come to his aide, alleging they are biologically related.

Naija News reports that in the video making rounds online, the man claimed the thespian is his father and his mother is late.

According to Simon, his mother had visited Nigeria in 1984 to work as a house help and was unaware of the pregnancy at the time she returned to Uganda.

He noted that he never had the opportunity of meeting his biological father before his mother’s demise, however, many people have called his attention to the striking resemblance between him and Pete Edochie.

He further pleaded with the actor to come for him adding life hasn’t been easy and he is currently struggling in Kampala, Uganda.

Pete Edochie Speaks On Grandson’s Death

In related news, Pete Edochie has expressed sadness over the death of his grandson, Kambilichukwu.

Naija News reported that Kambilichukwu fell unconscious and was rushed to the clinic for medical attention but all efforts by the Doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive.

It was gathered that the boy developed a seizure while playing football with his colleagues in school and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital. Unfortunately, he didn’t survive it.

Speaking with Vanguard, Pete said his son, Yul, had informed him via telephone call on Wednesday that Kambilichukwu fell down while playing football with his schoolmates and developed a seizure.

The legendary actor said his family started praying for the child immediately after Yul told them about the sad incident.

According to the thespian, it was unfortunate that his grandson died while he had shown great promise, describing him as a brilliant and talented child.

Pete added that he had often expressed worry about the excelling traits of his grandson noting that such people do not always last.