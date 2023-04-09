Nollywood Actress Shares Scariest Behind-The-Scenes Moments In Gangs Of Lagos

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has taken social media to share her fear of heights in the behind-the-scenes moments of the new movie Gangs of Lagos.

The 32-year-old via her verified Instagram handle shared two videos capturing different moments during the movie shoot.

In the first video, Bimbo is seen climbing a ladder to the zenith of a tall building in Isale Eko. The visibly scared movie star then pleads in Yoruba that she should not be allowed to look down.

Actor and Big Brother Naija star Tobi Bakre, who also starred in the movie, could not help but laugh at her.

“Two scenes that nearly made me pass out. I’m so scared of height and we had to film at the topmost top of one of the highest buildings in Isale Eko. So the first slide is exactly how I felt, I questioned my existence that day,” Bimbo wrote.

The second, video captures a scene where she screams tirelessly at the sight of a man on the top of a car after being shot.

“After 3 takes and screaming my lungs out. I lost my voice for like 5 days,” she wrote.

The Anikulapo actress thanked artist Mehcy Lohrence for capturing the second video.

“Thank you to my boo @callme_mehcy for capturing the second slide,” she wrote.