Mr Ibu Reacts As Daughter, Jasmine Splashes Millions On Luxury Car

Veteran Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has prayed for his adopted daughter, Jasmine after she splashed millions on a new car.

Naija News reports that Jasmine via her Instagram page share several photos of herself and her multi-million car in celebratory mood.

In a new update, Jasmine posted a video of her father, Mr. Ibu praying for her, after which she expressed appreciation to him for the prayers and his teachings.

According to Jasmine, the actor consistently saw her through life journey, adding that he had always reminded her of how bright her future can be if she stayed humble and be coachable.

Sharing snaps of the actor praying for her, she captioned it, “Thank you for your prayers, Papa! I have confidence in the fact that with you my steps are guided through Jesus Christ our Lord!

“@reammribu!!!!! You always reminded me how bright my future could be if I humble myself and be coachable, am grateful to God for consistently seeing me through this journey called life, and am thankful to you for constantly mentoring me!

“Thank you all for the congratulatory messages yesterday! You’re next in line! Y’all stay blessed”.