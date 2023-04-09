Messi Beats Ronaldo, Becomes European Club Football Highest Goalscorer

Argentine professional footballer, Lionel Messi, has overtaken his all-time rival and Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, as he becomes the highest goalscorer in European club football.

Naija News reports that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward earned the record after netting a goal for the club in their French Ligue 1 match against Nice on Saturday, April 8th.

Messi scored for PSG in the 26th minute of the encounter to give the Parisians the lead in the 2-0 victory in favour of the visiting team.

It was Messi’s 702nd club goal in Europe and he is now the leading goalscorer in European club football including Ronaldo who now plays for Saudi Arabia club, Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo currently has a tally of 701 goals in European club football. The PSG talisman has reached the mark in 105 fewer games than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

The 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 games during his spell at Barcelona.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has now netted 30 goals for PSG, having played 68 games, including the Nice game, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has spoken about Marcus Rashford’s injury, which he sustained during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Everton, which does not look good for the striker.

Rashford left the pitch in the 80th minute with what seemed to be a groin injury. He limped straight to the tunnel after he was replaced by Wout Weghorst, Naija News understands.

When United scored their second goal with 19 minutes remaining, Ten Hag acknowledged he had the option of taking Rashford off, but he chose not to do so because he wanted to give his top scorer playing time alongside the returning Anthony Martial.

Unfortunately, the decision seems to have backfired as his top scorer might be sidelined for a couple of games after sustaining an injury 10 minutes before the end of the game.

On how severe the injury is, Ten Hag said, “We have to wait. He doesn’t look well.

“This was avoidable. All science and research tell you players need a certain time to recover.

“It is also part of the schedule that we are now finding ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off.”

On why he didn’t substitute Rashford earlier in the game, the Dutchman said, “I don’t think any manager at this stage of the season will rotate so much.

“I had the consideration [to take him off] but at that moment, with Anthony Martial just coming back, you want to bring them back into routines and togetherness.

“When they are together we have two goalscorers who can finish games, which is what we need in the final stage of the season to be successful.

“Also, there was no indication. If there was an indication I would have taken him off.”