Erik Ten Hag Gives Update On Marcus Rashford’s Injury

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag says Marcus Rashford’s injury, which he sustained during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Everton, does not look good for the striker.

Rashford left the pitch in the 80th minute with what seemed to be a groin injury. He limped straight to the tunnel after he was replaced by Wout Weghorst.

When United scored their second goal with 19 minutes remaining, Ten Hag acknowledged he had the option of taking Rashford off, but he chose not to do so because he wanted to give his top scorer playing time alongside the returning Anthony Martial.

Unfortunately, the decision seems to have backfired as his top scorer might be sidelined for a couple of games after sustaining an injury 10 minutes before the end of the game.

On how severe the injury is, Ten Hag said, “We have to wait. He doesn’t look well.

“This was avoidable. All science and research tell you players need a certain time to recover.

“It is also part of the schedule that we are now finding ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he is not dropping off.”

On why he didn’t substitute Rashford earlier in the game, the Dutchman said, “I don’t think any manager at this stage of the season will rotate so much.

“I had the consideration [to take him off] but at that moment, with Anthony Martial just coming back, you want to bring them back into routines and togetherness.

“When they are together we have two goalscorers who can finish games, which is what we need in the final stage of the season to be successful.

“Also, there was no indication. If there was an indication I would have taken him off.”