Knocks As Dino Melaye Uses ‘Obident’ Slang To Campaign Ahead Of Guber Elections

Former Senator, Dino Melaye who recently declared his intention to contest the Kogi State governorship election billed for November 11, 2023, has come under heavy criticism after using slang likened with the ‘obidents’ to campaign.

The Obidents are supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi who are predominately youths.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker took to his Twitter account on Saturday whilst calling on his supporters to support his gubernatorial ambition used the word ‘POssible’, a trademark known to the LP candidate, Peter Obi.

Reacting to his tweet, suppporters of the former Anambra governor slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain for using Obi’s slogan to campaign.

Chris C.C wrote, ‘Oga Dino apologise to Obident family, join Eluu P and win your election otherwise you will keep running like Atiku.’

Darey wrote: ‘Wetin dey possible Dino?’

Romwilliams wrote: ‘E be like say u wan make OBIDIENTS sue u go court abi? What is possible? Remove that Slogan from ur campaigns else u won’t Win. Only one condition, JOIN -LP if not, stop using that Slogan. Run if u can but may Atiku never happens to u. I wish well.’

O.B.I.N.N.A.E wrote: “OOOOLLLLLLEEEEE!!! You for just put am obidient. Just Dey play’

Dr. Ibe Chiemezie (Star Doc) wrote: ‘Baba wan thief our POssible slogan.’

@Dprince_charmin wrote: Lol…. ‘Why e no go possible. Rig it in inside and thank God in public.’

Onyebuchi Ezeagabu wrote: ‘Hahahaha na Peter Obi slogan you dey link up to? Do you need the Obidients? Hahahaha.’

Maduka KALU wrote: ‘Hahahahaha Dino Dino! I don dey POssible now abi??? I go tell my friend for kogi make dem vote for you sha. I like you.’