‘Huge Loss’ – Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Attorney General, Ajibola

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who died at the age of 89.

Recall, Ajibola died on Saturday midnight after a protracted illness.

The Lagos governor described his death as a big loss to the legal profession, the education sector, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor described Ajibola as a renowned jurist, seasoned administrator and philanthropist who served his country and the world meritoriously at different levels.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu commended the ex-ICC Judge for his legacies, sacrifice and dedication to nation-building and service to mankind.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Bola Ajibola on the demise of our elder statesman and renowned jurist.

“Prince Ajibola lived a fulfilled life having made positive impacts during his lifetime. The elderly and wise counsel of the jurist will be sorely missed not only by his family but the entire people of Owu Kingdom and Ogun State where he played active roles in its development for many years before he passed on.

“I want to urge the late Prince Bola Ajibola’s family, friends, judiciary and education sectors and the entire people of Owu Kingdom to immortalise the good name of the late lawyer and educationist.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”