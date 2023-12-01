Sanwo-Olu Cautions Artisans Against Unsupervised Construction Projects

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has issued a warning against engaging in building projects that lack supervision from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The governor conveyed this message during a stakeholder’s engagement event themed “Achieving Building Compliance: A Task for All Stakeholders,” organized by LASBCA in Lagos on Friday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on E-GIS and Planning Matters, Babatunde Olajide, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of the engagement, highlighting artisans as crucial stakeholders capable of monitoring construction sites effectively.

He asserted, “In the event of building collapses, not only do we witness loss of lives, but artisans also face a loss of livelihood and credibility. They tend to avoid projects without proper approval. Therefore, any project with approval that lacks supervision by LASBCA officials should be steered clear of.”

The governor urged stakeholders not to turn a blind eye to wrongdoing on construction sites, emphasizing the potential risks associated with collapsing structures. Additionally, he called for collaborative efforts to address environmental infractions leading to flooding.

Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager of LASBCA, stressed the need for artisans’ collaboration to enable the agency to effectively supervise projects and prevent building collapses.

Speaking in Yoruba, he highlighted the significant role artisans play in the construction industry, emphasizing that they could thwart attempts to compromise safety and standards on construction sites.

Oki noted that artisans could play a pivotal role in preventing building collapses by insisting on adherence to proper construction practices, upholding quality standards, and promptly reporting any infractions to LASBCA.