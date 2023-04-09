Biafra: Why Igbos Must Leave Nigeria – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have stated that the Igbos must have their own sovereign country as they are being unfairly treated in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this was revealed in a statement by the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Sunday.

Powerful stated that recent unfair treatment meted out to the Igbos has shown that they are not wanted in the country, adding that the security agents attacked its members during a peaceful protest in Aba, Abia state.

According to the pro-Biafra group, security agencies allowed Shi’ites to protest peacefully but attacked its members in Aba, Abia State.

IPOB noted that Igbos must organize themselves and leave the country for those allowed to act freely.

The statement partly read, “We are surprised that the Nigerian government and its security agencies, especially their army and police allowed the Shiite Islamic group who protested peacefully twice in Abuja to do so without humiliation or attack, but murdered IPOB members who were protesting peacefully in Aba, Abia State for asking for the unconditional release of their leader, Kanu on the 3rd of April 2023.

“It is now on record that Ndigbo are not wanted in Nigeria due to the hatred shown to us. We must organise ourselves immediately and leave Nigeria for the other nationalities who are allowed to act freely in Nigeria.”