Vincent Kompany Returns Burnley To Premier League

Former Manchester City defender, Vincent Kompany has led Burnley to gain promotion back to the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough 2-1 on Friday, April 7.

Vincent Kompany was undergoing his first stint as a football manager at a Belgian club Anderlecht when Burnley called on him to help them fight for a return to the Premier League in 2022.

Recall that Burnley dropped to the English championship last season after a terrible run of games. But a 19-game unbeaten league run has hastened their return to the elite division.

Their win over Middlesbrough on Friday pushed them to 87 points in 39 games, a whopping 19 points above third-placed Luton, and 11 points above second-placed Sheffield United.

With this, coach Vincent Kompany and his boys don’t have to wait until the end of the season to know their fate and they don’t have to fight for a place in the Premier League through any form of playoffs. They have made it straight to the top league and will be in action during the 2023-2024 season.

Other teams that might likely gain promotion or qualify for Playoffs

Burnley’s triumph also brought Sheffield United one step nearer to a return to the Premier League as Middlesbrough remained in fourth position.

Iliman Ndiaye’s lone goal gave the Blades a 1-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Wigan at Bramall Lane, giving them an eight-point advantage over third-placed Luton Town with a game in hand.

At The Den, Luton extended their winning streak to eight games, but a draw with fifth-place Millwall didn’t help either team’s chances of being promoted too much.

Liam Gibbs and Gabriel Sara each scored once as Norwich defeated Blackburn 2-0 at Ewood Park to move within one point of the playoff spots.

Preston defeated struggling QPR 2-0 to close the gap on Luton Town to just one point after their fourth straight loss. QPR is now just one point above the relegation zone.