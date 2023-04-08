Senate Presidency: Shehu Sani Throws Weight Behind Orji Uzor Kalu

As the tussle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly gets tougher, a former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has thrown his weight behind the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu for the Senate Presidency seat.

Naija News learnt that Sani’s endorsement for Kalu is as a result of his advocacy for the zoning of the position of the senate president seat to be zoned to the South East geopolitical of the country.

According to the former lawmaker, the incumbent structure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has naturally positioned the South East to produce the next Senate President.

It was gathered from The Sun that Sani remarked that he might not be a member of the ruling APC, at the level of governance, but in the spirit of equity, justice and peace, the APC should consider zoning the senate presidency to the Southeast over any sentiments in the interest of the nation.

He advanced that the South East has senators competent enough to be Senate President if the rules of the Red Chamber were to be considered, particularly ‘ranking’ as has been the norm lately.

Sani submitted that “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East for equity and justice.

“There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly since he has demonstrated his flair as Chief Whip of the Senate.

“I’m not of the APC but I think he remains the best option out of those who offered themselves. And Kalu has the experience and the pedigree as well.”