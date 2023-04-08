Obidients Wouldn’t Have Recorded Success Without Them – Kenneth Okonkwo Praises Yorubas

The spokesperson of the Labour Party Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo has hailed the roles played by the Yorubas in the obidient movement which caused political waves in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The actor/politician on Saturday submitted that obidients wouldn’t have recorded the success they did without the contribution of the Yoruba people.

He also praised the contributions of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere as well as the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Taking to his Twitter account, Okonkwo wrote: “From the available evidence we have seen, @PeterObi won the election – Afenifere.

“INEC collected blood money to rig 2023 presidential election – President Obasanjo.

“I am proud of my Yoruba brothers and sisters. Obidients wouldn’t have recorded the success they did without them.”

Obidients is a term used to describe supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Abure Remains LP National Chairman – Ahanotu

The Labour Party (LP) National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, on Friday, expressed support for the embattled National Chairman of the party.

Ahanotu stated this amidst the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The National Youth Leader of the party distanced himself from the National Working Committee’s emergency meeting that produced Lamidi Apapa as acting chairman.

According to Ahanotu, the process of removing Abure as National Chairman is unlawful, adding that illegality cannot be used to correct another illegality.

He said the move to remove Abure as Chairman is a plan to hijack the collective interest of Nigerians.