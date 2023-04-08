Why Abure Remains Our Chairman – LP National Youth Leader, Kennedy

The Labour Party (LP) National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, on Friday, expressed support for the embattled National Chairman of the party.

Ahanotu stated this amidst the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The National Youth Leader of the party distanced himself from the National Working Committee’s emergency meeting that produced Lamidi Apapa as acting chairman.

According to Ahanotu, the process of removing Abure as National Chairman is unlawful, adding that illegality cannot be used to correct another illegality.

He said the move to remove Abure as Chairman is a plan to hijack the collective interest of Nigerians.

Ahanotu, while speaking on Channels TV said, “You can’t use illegality to correct another illegality. If there is supposed to be a meeting of the National Working Committee, is there not supposed to be notice?

“We have a WhatsApp platform where we share information, there was no notice that there was going to be an NWC meeting. I was totally not aware.

“It was a deliberate attempt to hijack the collective interest of Nigerians. I have never seen such separation in my life.

“As far as I know, Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party. Even if there is any case against him, this is not the process to remove him”.