Easter: Atiku Reveals Nigeria’s Problem Aside Ethnicity, Religion

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has said one of Nigeria’s problems is those seeking to divide Nigerians along religious and ethnic lines.

In his Easter message posted on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, Atiku said Nigerians must not allow those who seek to divide them to pretend as if the country’s problems are a result of another ethnic or religious group.

The former Vice President stated that Nigerians must collectively own their problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them.

Atiku, who joined Nigerian leaders to celebrate Christians on this year’s Easter, said the commemoration was a time for deep reflection as it marked the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death.

The PDP presidential candidate added that Nigerians must constantly ensure the unity of the country, saying it is the only way “we can thrive as a people”.

Atiku said: “This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to commemorate the Easter festivities.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people.

“Our shared experiences bring us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail.

“Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season—sacrifice, love, and charity—and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are a result of another ethnic or religious group. We must collectively own our problems and collectively find solutions to overcome them.”

